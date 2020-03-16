Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 125,621 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,151,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,621 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.51% of PepsiCo worth $977,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 36.5% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,167,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 323,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.42.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $14.36 on Monday, hitting $113.09. 10,703,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,540,557. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $160.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.49.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

