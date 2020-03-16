Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 209,348 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,169,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 209,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.58% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $553,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. FIL Ltd grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,224,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,868,000 after buying an additional 879,056 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,755,000 after purchasing an additional 346,723 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 27,186.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 251,747 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,025.2% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,752,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,046,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $777,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $288.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $291.00 target price (up previously from $269.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.56.

Shares of CP stock traded down $30.17 on Monday, hitting $187.45. The stock had a trading volume of 940,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,717. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a twelve month low of $186.13 and a twelve month high of $275.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.11.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.6292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

