Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 219,435 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,357,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,435 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.07% of L3Harris worth $466,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at about $578,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $453,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $6,588,000. Finally, USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $4,173,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

LHX traded down $25.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,991,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $149.21 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.85.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

In other L3Harris news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.