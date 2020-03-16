Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 449,511 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,929,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,511 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 5.04% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $440,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total transaction of $568,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,030,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,015. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM stock traded down $30.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.31. 946,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,204. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.71. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $92.96 and a 52-week high of $176.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

