Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 498,039 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,955,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,039 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 4.46% of PerkinElmer worth $481,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,148,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $608,863,000 after purchasing an additional 205,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,430,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,192,000 after purchasing an additional 96,068 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,523,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,002,000 after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,518,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,511,000 after purchasing an additional 208,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $171,000.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded down $7.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $103.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

