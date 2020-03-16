Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 5,418,677 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 263.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,471,638 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 5,418,677 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.11% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $460,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 914.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $3,057,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $709,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

AEM traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.69. 6,192,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average of $57.55. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $64.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.48 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.