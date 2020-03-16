Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,220,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,650 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.21% of Baidu worth $533,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,080,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 101,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,841,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu stock traded down $10.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.68. 6,468,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,700,858. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.93. Baidu Inc has a 12-month low of $89.68 and a 12-month high of $186.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 104.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.50 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Baidu from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BOCOM International cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.79.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.