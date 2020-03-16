Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,831,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 765,669 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.68% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $417,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 208,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,035,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,935,357 shares in the company, valued at $29,030,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,042,300 shares of company stock worth $25,662,734 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 19,680,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,907,082. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

