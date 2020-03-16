Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $375.38 Million Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,395,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 413,699 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.31% of eBay worth $375,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,111.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,098,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,279,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

