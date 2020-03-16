Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $375.48 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,634,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,658,518 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.13% of Omnicom Group worth $375,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMC. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

NYSE OMC traded down $5.68 on Monday, reaching $57.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,262,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,161. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.84 and a 1 year high of $85.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

