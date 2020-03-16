Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $436.68 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.37% of NextEra Energy worth $436,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,482,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 311.6% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.27.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $20.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.37. 5,032,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $187.29 and a twelve month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,465 shares of company stock worth $13,095,996. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

