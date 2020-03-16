Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $449.44 Million Stock Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,316,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,563 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.78% of J M Smucker worth $449,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in J M Smucker by 87.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in J M Smucker by 963.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J M Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in J M Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

In other J M Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SJM traded up $4.79 on Monday, hitting $107.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,925,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,216. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. J M Smucker Co has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $128.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.40.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. J M Smucker’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 42.46%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J M Smucker from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.36.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.