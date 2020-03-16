Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $461.35 Million Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,741,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 634,322 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 9.82% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $461,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 21,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 36,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 501,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,531,000 after buying an additional 54,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,288,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,358,000 after buying an additional 530,997 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $43.50 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $2.73 on Monday, hitting $32.16. 704,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,316. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

In related news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $686,750.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,750.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

