Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $498.62 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,209,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,011 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.11% of Kellogg worth $498,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Kellogg by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $2,959,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Kellogg by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 159,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,005,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of K stock traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $62.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,748,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $6,398,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $27,220,000. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

