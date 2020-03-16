Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $603.92 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,654,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 283,846 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.20% of Exxon Mobil worth $603,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,392,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,027,880,000 after buying an additional 1,297,401 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,170,000 after buying an additional 1,026,438 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7,172.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 907,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after buying an additional 895,023 shares during the period. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.19.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,629 shares of company stock valued at $573,995 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM traded down $3.63 on Monday, reaching $34.49. The stock had a trading volume of 48,899,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,003,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.