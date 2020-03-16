Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $739.29 Million Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,834,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 32,843 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.58% of Paypal worth $739,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Paypal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.97.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,074 shares of company stock worth $23,804,804. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $17.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.72. The company had a trading volume of 16,182,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,853,213. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.46. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $91.23 and a 12 month high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

