Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $764.59 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,696,398 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,500,324 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.74% of Starbucks worth $764,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $11.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.59. 23,340,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,292,232. The firm has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.00. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.76.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

