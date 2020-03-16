Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $870.58 Million Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,201,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048,680 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.18% of Becton Dickinson and worth $870,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 815,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $221,689,000 after purchasing an additional 568,366 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $147,349,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,662,267,000 after purchasing an additional 528,037 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,029,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,086,000 after purchasing an additional 253,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,425,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $659,527,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $13.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $223.14. 2,903,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.11. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $208.65 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDX. Barclays lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,989,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 19,675 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.15, for a total transaction of $5,413,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,637,072.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,208 shares of company stock valued at $30,137,672 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

