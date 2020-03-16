Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,281,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,111 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.26% of Blackstone Group worth $463,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 530,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after purchasing an additional 104,733 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 623,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of BX traded down $6.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.53. The company had a trading volume of 14,335,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692,105. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Argus increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 327,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $8,449,704.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.