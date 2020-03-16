Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,569,625 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 378,872 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.70% of Target worth $457,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,475,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $53,868,000 after purchasing an additional 188,381 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Target by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,457 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $7.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.79. 6,962,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,852,217. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.61.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

