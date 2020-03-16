Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,785,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 418,899 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.54% of TransUnion worth $409,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in TransUnion by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

In related news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $1,168,561.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,728.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,314 shares of company stock worth $9,112,944. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $9.25 on Monday, hitting $65.79. 2,458,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,015. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $63.03 and a 12-month high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

