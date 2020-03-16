Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 981,960 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,676,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 981,960 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.44% of IHS Markit worth $427,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INFO traded down $4.76 on Monday, hitting $51.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,710,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,033. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average of $72.37.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $110,065.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 1,302,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $101,785,125.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,408,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,118,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock worth $141,958,771. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

