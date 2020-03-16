Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,922 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.29% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $436,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $50.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $622.63. 292,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,740. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $751.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $733.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $595.91 and a 12-month high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total transaction of $164,135.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,949.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total transaction of $7,262,655.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,695,367.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTD. UBS Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $770.86.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.