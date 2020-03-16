Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,146,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,414 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 5.20% of Lear worth $431,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. TheStreet downgraded Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lear from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lear from $153.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

NYSE LEA traded down $12.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.39. 1,263,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,442. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $159.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.