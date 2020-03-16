Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,217,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,334 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.26% of Dollar General worth $501,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 346.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 825.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.48.

Dollar General stock traded down $9.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,805,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,987. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.55 and its 200-day moving average is $157.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 19.02%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

