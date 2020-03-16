Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,497,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575,465 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.11% of McKesson worth $760,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of McKesson by 188.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 655,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,612,000 after purchasing an additional 428,224 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in McKesson by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 524,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,529,000 after buying an additional 321,063 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 426.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,115,000 after buying an additional 193,948 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in McKesson by 411.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 181,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,105,000 after buying an additional 145,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in McKesson by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 424,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,763,000 after buying an additional 129,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,880.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.80.

Shares of MCK traded down $11.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.28. 8,270,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,398,293. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.71 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.35 and a 200-day moving average of $145.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

