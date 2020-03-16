Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 104,265 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,678,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,265 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.53% of Public Storage worth $570,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Public Storage by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA traded down $24.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,720. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $186.80 and a 52 week high of $266.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.53.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. The business had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.85.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

