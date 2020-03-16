Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 310,277 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,242,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,277 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.62% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $463,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,316.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 23.5% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $4,576,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.76.

NYSE EL traded down $23.24 on Monday, reaching $148.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,491,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $146.98 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.31. The stock has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

