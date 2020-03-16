Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 376,244 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,801,794 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 376,244 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.01% of Exelon worth $446,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 606,500 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $29,104,000 after purchasing an additional 316,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,776 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC traded down $5.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.51. 8,626,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,983,136. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average of $46.34. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.23.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

