Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 604,536 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,410,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 604,536 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.41% of Xcel Energy worth $470,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 90.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 249,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,210,000 after purchasing an additional 118,457 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock traded down $8.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.36. 7,883,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842,225. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.45.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

