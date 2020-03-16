Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Position Trimmed by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Mastercard by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,209,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,071,000 after acquiring an additional 53,871 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.59.

Mastercard stock traded down $34.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $235.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,104,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $227.84 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $315.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.