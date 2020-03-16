Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Siebert Williams Shank cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Tudor Pickering cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

NYSE:MTDR traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.75. 12,346,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,347,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $235.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.49.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $288.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.83 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matador Resources news, Director Kenneth L. Stewart bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $97,700.00. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 406,132 shares of company stock worth $933,814 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 478.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

