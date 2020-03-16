Maxcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $105,797.84 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptohub. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $105,797.84 and approximately $1.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Storeum (STO) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00155739 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00859982 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00040764 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00033767 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00182686 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007790 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00108106 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org.

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

Maxcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Bittylicious and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

