Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by RBO & Co. LLC

RBO & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 5.1% of RBO & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $23,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $28.12 on Monday, reaching $149.01. 9,310,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,284,715. The company has a market capitalization of $126.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $147.63 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.78.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.29.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.