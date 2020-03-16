Medhi Mahmud Buys 37,266 Shares of THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Stock

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) CEO Medhi Mahmud bought 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $102,108.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRD traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $2.74. 342,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,455. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57. THL Credit, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.93.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). THL Credit had a negative net margin of 46.84% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.99 million. Research analysts predict that THL Credit, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.66%. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCRD. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in THL Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 461,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 20,796 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in THL Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in THL Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in THL Credit by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,626,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 57,356 shares during the period. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TCRD. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on THL Credit from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of THL Credit in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of THL Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

