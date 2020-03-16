MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market cap of $12.75 million and $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including CPDAX, Coinsuper, DEx.top and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MediBloc [ERC20] alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00057294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000631 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $206.48 or 0.04146163 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00067049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00040712 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020232 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00014364 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] is a token. It was first traded on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Cashierest, IDEX, Coinsuper, Upbit, Coinrail, Bittrex, CPDAX, DEx.top and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.