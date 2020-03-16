Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Earning Very Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Medical Facilities earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

MFCSF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Medical Facilities from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Medical Facilities in a research report on Monday.

Shares of MFCSF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.83. 13,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,860. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17. Medical Facilities has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

