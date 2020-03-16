Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.83.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $4,884,948.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,614,308.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total value of $31,778,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,397 shares in the company, valued at $36,895,486.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,624 shares of company stock worth $41,606,420. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS traded down $17.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.81 and its 200-day moving average is $141.47. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.34 and a 52 week high of $166.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.