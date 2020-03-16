Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 35,170 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,170 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 405.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $401,225.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,088.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRU stock traded down $9.57 on Monday, reaching $43.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,780,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,851. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average of $89.52. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.64%.

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $96.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.23.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

