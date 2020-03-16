Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.41.

LIN stock traded down $18.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.35. 7,063,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,703. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.81 and its 200-day moving average is $201.41. The company has a market cap of $86.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

