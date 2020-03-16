Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Lowers Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.0% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,513,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $444,837,000 after buying an additional 248,002 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 210,006 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,738,000 after buying an additional 11,885 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 136,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,208,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 19,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $47.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,293,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,180. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.