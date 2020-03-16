Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,938 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $725,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.9% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $9,669,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.25.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $49.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $286.03. 7,131,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,764. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $253.89 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $137.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,845 shares of company stock valued at $19,964,801. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

