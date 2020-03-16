Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,613 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.8% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Bank of America by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,808 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,383,000 after purchasing an additional 627,776 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,351,000 after purchasing an additional 119,198 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,716,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,173,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

BAC traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,403,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,502,164. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.72. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $173.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

