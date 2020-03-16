Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.7% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 651,605 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,410,000 after buying an additional 481,589 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,920,000 after buying an additional 305,178 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 930,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,261,000 after buying an additional 207,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,409,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.27.

In other news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,555.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,465 shares of company stock valued at $13,095,996 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $20.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.37. 5,032,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $187.29 and a one year high of $283.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

