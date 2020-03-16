Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 1,472 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.7% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,314,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,844,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,200,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $173,609,000 after buying an additional 627,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,258 shares of company stock worth $622,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.59.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $7.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.01. 35,444,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,392,415. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $171.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

