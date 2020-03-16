Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 20,940 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,940 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

AT&T stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.81. The company had a trading volume of 58,740,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,843,656. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $239.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.