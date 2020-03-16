Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 2,199 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.1% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa by 18,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Visa by 1,683.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after buying an additional 843,400 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in Visa by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after buying an additional 808,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,100,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock traded down $25.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.11. The company had a trading volume of 23,676,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,579,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.05. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $151.54 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $314.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.27.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.