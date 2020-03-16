Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 328 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,016 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN traded down $95.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,689.15. 8,887,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,628,111. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,981.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,840.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,672.00 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $840.88 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

