Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 4,585 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 37,540 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 24,609 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $7.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.66. 14,239,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,832,614. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The company has a market cap of $131.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.65.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

