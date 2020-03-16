Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 6,044 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $51,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $7.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.94. 17,530,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,338,947. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.09 and its 200 day moving average is $114.20. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.53.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

